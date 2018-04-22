Crewe 1, Morecambe 0

A late goal from former Morecambe favourite Shaun Miller gave Crewe victory over the Shrimps at Gresty Road.

Miller did what he does best by taking advantage of a loose ball in the opposition box to volley past Barry Roche after Morecambe failed to deal with a corner one minute from time.

It was the second time that Crewe had snatched victory over the Shrimps at the death this season as Jim Bentley’s side failed to score once again.

The first half saw plenty of endeavour but few clear chances.

Morecambe started brightly with Luke Conlan putting in two crosses that were just too far ahead of Garry Thompson before the latter saw a deep cross only just evade the outstretched leg of Callum Lang.

Unfortunately for Thompson his afternoon was to end after just 15 minutes when he had to be stretchered off after injuring his ankle with Gregg Wylde coming off the bench to replace him.

Despite the disappointment the Shrimps kept their sharp and went close to opening the scoring on two occasions.

Michael Rose forced Ben Garratt into a superb save from a 20 yard free kick that was heading for the bottom left hand corner before Andy Fleming shot straight at the home keeper from 12 yards after a superb Morecambe move.

Crewe then hit back and had chances to take the lead themselves.

The first real opening fell for Jordan Bowery who was picked out well by Charlie Kirk but took time to get his shot on goal and Conlan made a good block.

Roche did well to save at the feet to Chris Porter as the Crewe striker looked set to forge an opening before Stuart Green headed a right wing Perry Ng cross over from 12 yards towards the final stage of the half.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first with plenty of effort but a lack of goalmouth action.

Morecambe’s best chance fell to Lang who somehow failed to convert Wylde’s cross when he failed to find the target from close range and Vadaine Oliver made a real hash of a late chance.

He was made to pay when with time running out Harry Pickering swung over a right wing corner and as the ball bounced around the box Miller hooked the ball over Roche from six yards out.

Crewe: Garrett, Ng, Ray, Nolan, Pickering, Ainley, Green, Wintle, Kirk (rep McKirdy 61), Bowery (rep Dagnall 81), Porter (rep Miller 67). Subs not used: Richards, Bakayogo, Lowery, Sterry.

Morecambe: Roche, Old, Kenyon, Lavelle, McGowan, Rose, Fleming, Conlan, Thompson (rep Wylde 15), McGurk (rep Ellison 72), Lang (rep Oliver 72). Subs not used: Nizic, Campbell, Muller, Wildig

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Attendance: 3,942.