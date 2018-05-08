Boss Bentley relieved by Shrimps’ survival

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley could not hide his emotions after the Shrimps escaped relegation to the National League.

Saturday’s goalless draw at Coventry City meant they avoided the drop on goal difference with Barnet taking the second relegation spot instead.

“It’s been the worst week of my life in football after that defeat (to Barnet) last week,” Bentley said.

“It was a bit cagey; they came on to us and Barry Roche pulled off some great saves.

“We had a little go at them second half, they had a little go at us and then it seemed to fizzle out because they got a couple of injuries and some tired legs.

“We got behind the ball, sat in and were only troubled once; they knew what they needed to do because results were going for them elsewhere so they were conserving energy – but, for us, I was made up when that final whistle went.

“It was one of those games; there was a lot riding on it and everyone knows how I feel about the club.

“We let ourselves down last week but, obviously, it’s been in our hands and we got the job done today so I’m absolutely made up for everyone associated with the club.

“The new owners have come in and it’s a big boost for them, the board of directors, the staff have been superb – I can’t speak highly enough of my staff – and the players have dug in.

“At times, it’s really difficult for us as I’ve highlighted over the season and those fans who travelled down today – the 700 or 800 or whatever it was – it shows it is there.

“Everyone has to pull in the right direction, be positive and enjoy the ups and downs; I spoke about Wembley being my highlight – this is definitely my second highlight.”