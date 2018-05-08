Bentley ready to talk with Morecambe’s new chiefs

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley admits he does not know what the future holds after seeing his side escape relegation on the final day of the season.

The Shrimps’ goalless draw at Coventry City was enough for them to finish 22nd in League Two and relegate Barnet on goal difference.

It came at the end of an eventful seven days at the Globe Arena with the club beaten by Barnet last Saturday before suddenly announcing new owners in the early part of the week.

Bond Group Investments Limited are the new majority shareholders and Bentley is yet to hear their vision for the club’s future.

“I didn’t want to see the club dropping into non-league,” he said.

“We have new owners wanting to take the club forward so it was massive to keep the club up and we got the all-important point.

“I met them briefly a couple of weeks ago but I haven’t spoken to them regarding the future so we will see what happens.

“Now we know where we are, we’ll sit down this week and have a discussion.”

Any talks will determine just how the Shrimps plan to ensure they do not encounter another season like the one just ended.

Three wins in 21 games during 2018, coupled with Barnet’s late renaissance under manager Martin Allen, meant Morecambe’s 11-year stay in the Football League was under serious threat at the weekend.

However, the goalless draw at Coventry – helped in no small part by keeper Barry Roche – meant Bentley’s players ended the season 22nd in the table.

Bentley said: “I’m massively relieved – that was the longest 45 minutes in the second half that I can remember – it seemed to go on for about two hours.

“I’m pleased for the lads because they dug in and Barry Roche, when called upon, made some great saves that typified how good he is.

“His first-half save from Jonson Clarke-Harris was unbelievable. He was going the wrong way but he spun around, kept it out and proved what a quality keeper he is.

“There was a lot riding on it. We have been under pressure but we have done it. We have stayed in the league and, hopefully, we can look to a brighter future.”