‘Alarmingly poor’ Shrimps anger manager Bentley

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has demanded an instant response from his players after Boxing Day’s home humbling against Notts County.

The Shrimps were beaten 4-1 at the Globe Arena as Jorge Grant and Lewis Alessandra both netted twice for the visitors.

Callum Lang’s 89th minute effort was the latest of consolations for a Morecambe side which was thoroughly off the pace ahead of Friday’s home game with Yeovil Town.

Defensive errors played their part in all four of Notts County’s goals but the Shrimps’ inconsistency was just as annoying to the manager.

Impressive performances this month against Coventry City and Mansfield Town have been followed by less than stellar displays against Barnet and County.

“I think that was as bad as we have been,” Bentley said following a lengthy post-match debrief with his players.

“You get your hopes up after such a positive performance at Mansfield but I felt, from minute one, we were flat.

“We sparked into life once or twice but they were clinical when their chances came along; they scored two from their first two shots.

“There aren’t too many positives to take from it; we lacked belief and energy to a certain extent when you want your team to take the confidence from their last performance - and certainly the last game here against Coventry.

“We lacked character, leadership; football isn’t always about being pretty because you have to find ways of grinding things out and we were too easy to score against.

“The first goal was a poor ball; we haven’t done enough to stop the cross and we’re marking the space rather than the man.

“The second goal is one where we go through set plays - for and against - but players have to adapt; we ended up five against five, two went for the same ball and Lewis Alessandra is the spare man.

“Third goal; Steve Old makes a critical error and their lad gets in to finish.

“Even the fourth goal is one where they don’t track the runner, the ball comes into the box, two are marking one and Alessandra comes in off the line and has a free shot.

“We were as bad as we have been both with and without the ball; it was alarmingly poor.”