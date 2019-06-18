Morecambe FC’s open day for would-be sponsors

The Shrimps are hosting an open day at the Globe Arena next week for businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities.

It is on Wednesday, June 26 (12pm start) with manager Jim Bentley, backroom staff and the players attending.

Shrimps co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “The aim of the event is to give our valued business partners early access and choice to all sponsorship opportunities for the coming season.

“There are openings to suit all types and sizes of businesses and we will tailor each package to the individual’s requirements.”

Commercial manager Martin Thomas added: “We look forward to welcoming local businesses on the day to see just what Morecambe FC has to offer.

“Areas for sponsorship include ground advertising boards, programme adverts, player, match and ball sponsorships, scoreboard exposure, executive boxes for individual games or for the whole season and hospitality in our award-winning Local Choice suite.

“It is hoped that the club’s new home and away kits will be on display as well and there will be the unveiling of three new corporate sponsors.

“Some games for next season are already sold out in the executive boxes and there will be a talk about some of the new things happening too.

“There’s also a chance for people to come and have a look at the facilities and what we have to offer them, which could include match and non-matchday use, private functions, celebratory events and parties.”

Manager Jim Bentley, his backroom staff and the Morecambe playing squad will be in attendance.

A limited number of behind-the-scenes tours are also available, as are private meetings with the club’s commercial team.

Lunch will also be provided for people who attend but, to help with catering requirements, attendance has to be registered by emailing office@morecambefc.com or by telephoning 01524 411797 and selecting option 0.

There will also be a fan event later in the day that will be open to all fans.

They will have the opportunity to meet with first team players and also reserve hospitality with more details expected later this week.