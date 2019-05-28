Morecambe FC owners refute that the Shrimps are up for sale

Morecambe FC’s owners have denied that the club has been put up for sale.

A weekend report had said Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring were ready to sell to concentrate on their roles with rugby union club Worcester Warriors.

It was also claimed that three offers to buy the Shrimps were under consideration.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Mr Whittingham said: “We have always tried to be very open, honest and transparent about our intentions with the loyal supporters of the club.

“We can understand why there has been a wave of interest in the club in view of the excellent performances toward the end of last season and Colin and I would consider the right offer from the right buyer if that’s in the best interests of the club.

“But that has not yet been received and we will continue to act as responsible custodians of the club until it does.

“When we bought into the club we cleared off a number of significant debts and have provided much needed stability which we are now seeing translated on the pitch, with hard work from Jim Bentley, the players and support staff.

“We are also receiving great support from the fans, the business community and dedicated staff at the stadium, everyone is working really hard to continue to grow attendances which will allow the club to grow even stronger and to carry itself financially.”

Mr Goldring added: “Lancaster University have also been fantastic at supporting the club and have kindly provided access to an excellent and much needed training facility under a partnership arrangement, which helps training of existing players and recruitment of new ones. It’s a relationship the club will value for a lifetime.

“Jason and I are very proud of what the team, staff and board have achieved over the past year and how well the fans and business community are now supporting the club.

“The club is developing better than we had ever hoped. We are in no rush to sell, but we had always planned to rescue what we saw was a great community club with incredible facilities, to manage the club responsibly for around two years and to leave a legacy of future sustainability that will last generations.”