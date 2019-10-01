Morecambe FC Academy Day: 28 pictures as youth players and their families experience the matchday atmosphere at the Globe Arena
Morecambe celebrated their annual ‘Academy Day’ at Saturday’s home clash with Northampton Town.
Players from the youth set-up were invited to bring their families to the Globe Arena to support the first team and experience the matchday atmosphere.
Academy Day was intended to highlight the work of the youth department, showing supporters how much the youth system has developed and just how many boys now train and represent the club on a regular basis.