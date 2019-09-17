Morecambe face a test of character as they prepare to face Walsall and Oldham Athletic

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley says his players need to come out fighting to get back to winning ways after some poor recent results.

Bentley described Saturday’s defeat at bottom club Scunthorpe United as a ‘sackable’ performance leaving them with just one win in 90 minutes this season.

He says now is the time for his side to show character with an important game against fellow strugglers Oldham Athletic coming up on Saturday.

He said: “Things are not going as well as we want but we cannot feel sorry for ourselves.

“What we have to do is come out fighting. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves in any way as once you do that people are ready to trample all over you.

“I put myself under pressure as manager but the players have to start putting themselves under pressure individually and collectively to go out there and make the right decisions and do the right things to make sure they are hard to beat.

“I love a clean sheet and it is a long time since we have had one of those but if we do concede one we have to make sure we don’t make it two or three like we did at Scunthorpe.

“It’s important on Saturday that we start the game on the front foot and look to get the first goal. We have been behind far too often this season and that plays a massive part in the game.

“You only have to look at how much it meant to Scunthorpe on Saturday because they looked a really nervy team, the crowd were on them too but as soon as they got ahead they looked a different side.”

Looking ahead to the Oldham game he said: “We went there last year and got a good result and we will be looking to do the same again.

“We know where we need to improve and we will be working hard on those areas this week while looking at areas where we can hurt them.”