Morecambe expect a difficult afternoon ahead against Gillingham

The Shrimps head south on the back of their first defeat of the season against Rotherham United in midweek.

They come up against a Gills side who have drawn two and lost one of their opening three League One outings after finishing 10th last season.

However, O’Carroll is cautioning against anyone reading too much into that start.

Morecambe’s first-team coach said: “We know it’s going to be difficult, they are an established side at this level.

“If we can go there and get a positive result, then what a boost that will be.

“Steve Evans will have them fighting for every ball and they’re going to be horrible to play against, especially away from home.

“We’re looking forward to it. The boys were disappointed the other night but then they started thinking, ‘Let’s put it right on Saturday’.”

Morecambe, who unveiled striker Courtney Duffus as their 18th summer signing yesterday, are also seeing some light at the end of the injury tunnel.

Ryan Delaney and Aaron Wildig both returned to training on Thursday, while Liam Gibson has begun running-based work.

However, the length of Kyle Letheren’s absence with a shoulder injury is unclear for now.

O’Carroll said: “I haven’t had the chance to speak to Farny (Simon Farnworth, physio) about it.

“He probably won’t be involved this weekend but we don’t think it’s that serious – hopefully it means we don’t have to go into the market.

“Hopefully, he will only be out for a few days but at least it’s starting to look a bit more positive, apart from the two more serious injuries (Jonah Ayunga and Jon Obika).”