Morecambe defensive duo are the latest players to leave the club

Defensive duo Stephen Hendrie and Nat Knight-Percival have both left the Shrimps ahead of their first League One campaign.

Their exits made it four to be revealed in one day, following on from the departures of Yann Songo’o and Alex Kenyon.

Knight-Percival has reunited with former Shrewsbury Town boss Micky Mellon after agreeing a one-year deal with Tranmere Rovers.

Nat Knight-Percival has joined Tranmere Rovers after scoring against them for Morecambe in the play-off semi-final first leg

The 34-year-old’s single season with the Shrimps brought him 40 appearances and one goal - ironically, against his new club in the play-off semi-final first leg at Prenton Park.

As for Hendrie, he was another player to announce his departure on social media after a season in which he played 45 times, again scoring once.

The 26-year-old Tweeted: “It’s been an absolute Pleasure to play for this club given me some of the best memories I’ve had in football in just one season met some friends for life thank you to the fans best of luck in league 1 next season.”