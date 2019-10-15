Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle signs a new contract with the Shrimps

Morecambe have announced that defender Sam Lavelle has penned a new deal with the club.

One of the club’s most consistent performers over the past two seasons has signed a deal until 2022.

The 23-year-old’s existing contract was due to expire at the end of this season but his new deal has thrilled Shrimps boss Jim Bentley.

He said: “It’s great news and I’m pleased to have him on board for the next couple of years.

“Sam has come on in leaps and bounds and is just getting better and better all the time.

“He works hard and is great to have around and he wants to do well, so we are delighted with the news.”

The former Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers youngster joined Morecambe in the summer of 2017, initially on a one-year contract.

He made 31 appearances in the 2017/18 season, firmly establishing himself alongside Steve Old in the centre of defence at the Globe Arena.

Those performances were enough to see him given a two-year deal in April 2018.

He has now played 83 times for the Shrimps, netting on four occasions.

“I’ve said in the past I have a lot to repay the gaffer and the club for,” Lavelle said.

“They gave me my debut and have developed me as a player.

“I’m coming up to 100 games soon and they have given me a platform and I hope I have paid them back and established myself as a League Two player.

“The gaffer keeps saying he has rewarded me for what I have achieved so far.

“We have been discussing it for a while but I’m glad to get it sorted.”