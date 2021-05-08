Morecambe confirm Tranmere Rovers play-off dates and times

The Shrimps won their last game of the regular season, beating Bradford City 2-0 at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.

However, wins for Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers meant Derek Adams’ players finished fourth in the table, one point off the top three.

It sets up a two-legged semi-final against Tranmere with the first match at Prenton Park on May 20 (6pm).

Morecambe meet Tranmere Rovers in the League Two play-off semi-final

The second leg takes place at the Mazuma Stadium on May 23 (12.30pm).

Following approval from the Safety Advisory Group and confirmation from Public Health England, a limited number of fans will be able to attend with full details to be announced next week.

Newport County AFC play Forest Green Rovers in the other semi-final with the final taking place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

All three EFL play-off finals are due to be played at Wembley but there may be a late twist after a claim was made concerning a possible change of date or location.

The Press Association says all three matches could be rearranged to different dates or venues given the uncertainty surrounding the all-English Champions League final.

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to meet on Saturday, May 29 with the game scheduled to be played in Istanbul.

However, Turkey has been added to the UK's list of high-risk locations with the country in lockdown amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

That means travellers to the country are required to quarantine at a government-approved facility for 10 days upon their return, and has led to calls for the game to be played in England with Wembley a possible venue.

It is understood the EFL would consider all options - including altering the arrangements for those fixtures to accommodate the Champions League final - should they be contacted by UEFA.

According to PA, there hasn’t been an approach from UEFA yet and the governing body is continuing with preparations for the Champions League tie to be played at the Ataturk Stadium as planned.