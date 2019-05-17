Morecambe confirm Barrow AFC and Accrington Stanley friendlies

Morecambe have announced the first two pre-season friendlies as Jim Bentley’s players prepare for the 2019/20 League Two season.

The Shrimps travel to Holker Street to face Barrow AFC on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm).

They will also host Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 27 (3pm) in what should be their final workout before the new season kicks off on Saturday, August 3.

Last year saw Morecambe take part in a half-a-dozen pre-season matches before the 2018/19 campaign.

They got pre-season off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory at Bamber Bridge, followed by a 3-2 success at Alfreton Town.

Last year’s prolonged hot weather played havoc with the playing surfaces however, meaning the next two games were instead played behind closed doors at alternative venues.

A 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers was followed by a 5-0 defeat of Chorley.

The Shrimps’ penultimate pre-season outing saw them share four goals at Chester before their preparations concluded with a 3-1 loss against Fleetwood Town at the Globe Arena.

Morecambe supporters will find out next season’s fixture list in a month’s time when it is published on Thursday, June 20.

The EFL has also confirmed the dates of some cup competitions for the 2019/20 season.

Round one of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday, August 12.

The first round of the EFL Trophy takes place during the week starting Monday, September 2.