Morecambe co-chairman hopes to see Shrimps fans turn out in their numbers for Cheltenham Town’s visit

Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor is hoping to see another good number of fans turn out in force for Saturday’s home game against Cheltenham Town.

More than 1,800 Morecambe supporters turned out for the opening match of the season at the Globe Arena.

That might have been a disappointing defeat against Grimsby Town but Jim Bentley’s players impressed in drawing 2-2 against Mansfield Town last weekend before meeting them again in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The corresponding fixture between Morecambe and Cheltenham last season saw more than 3,000 fans take advantage of a ticket promotion to visit the Globe Arena.

Morecambe ran out 4-0 winners, and while a repeat would be more than welcome this weekend, the hope is to see a continuation of the home support from a fortnight ago.

“We played really well at Mansfield on Saturday,” said Taylor.

“The lads then came to the Morecambe Carnival on Sunday and gave up their day off to do so which shows they are supporting the town.

“Hopefully the town can replicate that support but the gate against Grimsby was a real positive – as was the performance against Mansfield.

“We could have been three up if Bucko’s (Adam Buxton) free-kick had gone in, which meant that we’d have been in a great position.

“We’d probably have taken a point before because they have spent a lot of money but we’ve played really well on the day and the boys deserved a lot of credit.

“There are definitely some good signs and I hope the fans will keep turning out to support them.”