Morecambe ‘can’t compete with Conference clubs’ for January signings says Jim Bentley

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says no stone is being left unturned in their bid to bring fresh blood to the Globe Arena.

With the transfer window closing on Wednesday night, Bentley hopes to do some squad strengthening with the Shrimps seeking Football League survival.

Two strikers he would have liked to have brought back to the Globe Arena - former Shrimps Shaun Miller and Cole Stockton - have gone elsewhere.

Miller left Carlisle United on loan, joining Crewe Alexandra, with Hearts’ front man Stockton filling that gap at Brunton Park.

“I look at every other club and we’re trying our best in all departments of the football club,” said Bentley, whose side are 19th in League Two, four points clear of the relegation places.

“Would we have liked Cole Stockton in the side? Yes. Could we afford him? No.

“Would we have liked Shaun Miller? Yes. Could we afford him? No.

“The same goes for Reuben Reid as well.

“I want to freshen up the squad, but if it’s not possible then it’s not possible.

“We are what we are and people have to realise we’re at the bottom of the food chain and we can’t compete with Conference clubs.”

Some money has been freed up with Rhys Turner, Steve Yawson and Luke Jordan having been loaned out and loanee Elliot Osborne heading back to Fleetwood Town before moving on to Southport.

However, any existing funds will not be spent purely for the sake of it with the manager hoping to sign someone who could go straight into the starting XI.

Any new signing will be pitched into a potentially decisive run of fixtures with Morecambe facing three of the bottom seven in their next three games.

Port Vale, one place and three points above the Shrimps, are Saturday’s hosts before back-to-back home games against third-bottom Chesterfield and second-bottom Forest Green Rovers.

“I’m trying my utmost to get at least one player into the club but we keep hitting brick walls,” Bentley said.

“We need players who would improve us, I’m not just going to take someone from the Under-23s or bring someone in to sit on the bench.

“I’m trying to bring someone in to affect our first XI but it is what it is.

“I’ll always keep fighting and, hopefully, we’ll do some business; if we don’t then we’ll get on with it.

“We’ve got a big week and, hopefully, we’ll get a bit of luck.

“We’ll certainly come out fighting in the next game.”

The Shrimps are hoping for bumper crowds to cheer them on against Chesterfield, on February 10, and Forest Green seven days later.

The club are offering fans a £10 discount if tickets for both games are bought together online.

Visit www.morecambefc.com/tickets