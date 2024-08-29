Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe manager Derek Adams wants a compensation deal for JJ McKiernan’s departure to be agreed as soon as possible with deadline day looming.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, following a summer which has seen Adams bring in 18 players after inheriting a skeleton squad upon his return in June.

With no outside interest in any of Morecambe’s current squad, any further incomings now depend on negotiating a fee following McKiernan’s close-season move to Lincoln City.

Though the 22-year-old was out of contract, the Shrimps were eligible for so-called ‘training compensation’ but the clubs were unable to reach an agreement.

JJ McKiernan (left) departed Morecambe over the summer Picture: Jack Taylor

A fee for the midfielder, who scored seven times in 33 matches for Morecambe last season, was set to be decided by a tribunal.

However, given Adams’ desire to add a new face before the window closes, the hope is a satisfactory figure can be reached quickly.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Adams said: “Both clubs are still working on that so we’ll have to wait and see.

“It’s one of those things where we could wait for the tribunal but whenever that might be is not going to be beneficial for us.

“Any money we get in would help us but I need to know one way or another today or, possibly, early Friday if we can do any business.

“If we do bring anyone in, it’s likely to only be one player. Two players would be a push.”

The winter transfer window opens on New Year’s Day 2025 and closes at 11pm on Monday, February 3.