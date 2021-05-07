Morecambe boss targets a winning end as promotion fight goes to the final day

The Shrimps welcome Bradford City to the Mazuma Stadium tomorrow, still with a chance of automatic promotion from League Two.

They sit fourth, one point behind third-placed Bolton Wanderers and two adrift of Cambridge United.

Perennial relegation favourites since promotion to the EFL in 2007, Morecambe could finish the weekend in the third tier for the first time in the club’s history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's promotion fight goes down to tomorrow's last match of the season

“We’ve been given an opportunity that we can finish second or third,” Adams said.

“I think that we’re going to have to go out for the win on Saturday because you just never know what might happen with Cambridge playing Grimsby and Crawley against Bolton.

“It’s really important that we try and do our job – and then see what happens and where it takes us.”

They come up against a Bradford side which perhaps sums up the topsy-turvy nature of League Two better than anyone.

They go into the game with five defeats in six, having previously won 10 and drawn two of 13 between December and March.

Adams said: “Bradford have done ever so well to get into the position they are from where they were.

“Conor (Sellars) and Mark (Trueman, joint bosses) have done well to stabilise them and put them where they are.

“It’s a strange league at times. You only have to look at the game last week between Harrogate and Cambridge, when Harrogate won 5-4 and Cambridge needed a point to go up.

“That’s why we have got to do our job and then, hopefully, the results elsewhere will go our way.”