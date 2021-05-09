Morecambe boss sees plenty of positives from their season

The perennial relegation favourites finished a point outside the top three, meaning they now face a two-legged play-off semi-final against Tranmere Rovers.

However, the regular season came to a conclusion with the Shrimps having won half of their 46 matches.

They also posted an EFL club record points tally (78) and equalled the club’s best EFL league finish of fourth place.

Derek Adams said everyone should be pleased with Morecambe's season

Consequently, Adams sent a message to anyone in any doubt as to how successful a season 2020/21 has been from the Shrimps’ perspective.

He said: “I’m the manager at Morecambe Football Club and Morecambe Football Club have been at the bottom of the EFL for so many seasons.

“We’ve got the highest points total, we’ve finished in the joint second highest position this football club’s ever been, so I’d be silly not to be ecstatic, I’d be silly not to be delighted and I think that’s what all the players are, all the staff are.

“The boardroom are ecstatic. They’re probably nervous as well because they’ve got to find a bit more money than they did this year because we’ve got the bottom wage bill in the EFL – and I think they’ll be nervous tonight!”