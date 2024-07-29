Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams has seen some positive signs as his Morecambe players prepare for their latest pre-season outing this evening.

They head to Southport, managed by former Shrimps player, captain and manager Jim Bentley (7.30pm).

Adams’ players do so on the back of last Friday’s 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking afterwards, Adams told Morecambe’s website: “I think it’s really important to give our players some game time.

Derek Adams and his Morecambe players are continuing their pre-season work this week Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We had 20 players on the pitch. They have only just come together, 20 days’ training and playing, and we’ve shown we’ve had to compete against a very good Blackburn Rovers side.

“There’s a good togetherness about the squad and I’ve had to take in 17 players.

“We had five here from last season. That’s been really positive from my point of view and I’m delighted with the work that we have done so far in this transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the last four games, I’ve allowed them at times to go and play and express themselves.

“There’s tweaks we need to improve on, there’s no doubt about that, every team will tell you exactly the same – but I can’t be happier because to have as many players coming together and competing for a jersey is really important.”

Last Friday’s match with Blackburn was the Shrimps’ fourth pre-season outing, on the back of wins against Longridge Town and Burscough, as well as the draw at Workington.

Gwion Edwards had given Morecambe the lead before Ryan Hedges’ equaliser ensured honours were even.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams said: “I think we created some good openings in the match, we need to tidy up a bit around that penalty area.

“Blackburn could say the time but I think both teams wanted to pass the ball, run forward, create chances and I think there were a lot of good signs for the home supporters.”

The match was also Adams’ first back on home soil since returning for a third spell in charge at the start of June.

He added: “I think it’s been a hectic time. To walk into the club with five players and put a squad together has been very good.