Morecambe boss says speculation highlights their development amid rumours linking him with Bradford City

After a season where the perennial League Two relegation favourites came within one point of automatic promotion, gossip columns have started to claim departures from the club are in the offing.

Chief among those is Adams, who has been strongly linked with the vacant managerial role at Bradford City, though it’s believed no approach has been made yet with the manager still under contract for another season.

Talk over the future of Carlos Mendes Gomes has been ongoing, while Cole Stockton and Sam Lavelle have also been the subject of speculation in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe boss Derek Adams

Some may treat it as an unnecessary distraction in the build-up to Thursday’s play-off semi-final first leg at Tranmere Rovers but the manager takes the opposite view.

“I think it’s hugely beneficial to the football club when you’re going into a big game and there’s speculation over our players,” Adams said.

“That shows you how well we have done this year.

“It’s something the football club will want to have, players being linked with other clubs.”

Morecambe go into Thursday’s game, having had 12 days to come to terms with missing out on a top-three finish.

They had ended the season with five wins in six but Adams doesn’t believe that break will have impacted on their momentum.

Instead, he wants his players to remember that, if they do fall behind at Prenton Park, they don’t have to throw everyone forward in search of an equaliser with a second leg to come.

Adams said: “That’s an important aspect of the competition.

“We will always be looking to go and win the game but that (second leg) will be in our thoughts.

“It’s the same for both teams, we’ve both had a period of time to reflect, get our thoughts together and look forward to the games coming up.”