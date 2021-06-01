Morecambe boss maintains nothing has been agreed amid Bradford City speculation

The Morecambe boss has been the odds-on favourite to take over at Valley Parade since they parted company with Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars at the end of the regular season.

Adams still has another 12 months to run on the deal he signed when succeeding Jim Bentley in November 2019.

He was asked about the Bradford role in the aftermath of Morecambe’s League Two play-off final victory against Newport County AFC on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Adams found himself answering questions over a possible move to Bradford City

Adams said: “There’s no deal done with any club, it’s all speculation.

“Today is all about the club making history and we’ve done that exceptionally well throughout the season.

“I’ve got a contract with Morecambe and that’s what we’re playing to.”

Adams’ efforts with the Shrimps over the last 18 months were always going to see him linked with other clubs seeking a manager.

In that time, he’s taken a side from the League Two relegation places to promotion, having posted a club-record EFL points tally and equalled their best league finish of fourth place along the way.

That improvement has been carried out against a lower wage bill than that of other clubs.

“Budget doesn’t mean anything,” Adams said.

“I’ve got the lowest budget in League Two but it’s how you spend the budget.

“You can have all the money in the world, if you don’t spend it wisely then you won’t get the right outcome.

“We’ve had the right outcome and I’ve got a track record of doing that.

“We had a mid-table budget at Plymouth Argyle and, sometimes, it would be nice to have some more money to spend and buy players.

“Some day, Pep (Guardiola) will give up and a Scottish manager will get the Manchester City job!”