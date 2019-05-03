Morecambe boss Jim Bentley tells play-off chasing Newport: ‘We’re not on the beach yet’

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley wants to finish with a flourish as they bring down the curtain on their League Two season tomorrow.

The Shrimps welcome Newport County AFC to the Globe Arena, looking to build on four wins and a draw in their last five home matches.

That has helped Bentley’s players climb to 18th in the table, a welcome improvement on last year’s relegation battle which went to the final day.

They could potentially leapfrog Grimsby Town into 17th place if results go their way, while tomorrow’s visitors need a win to guarantee a play-off place.

“We had the start of the season where we couldn’t win a game,” Bentley said of the three points from Morecambe’s first eight matches.

“We kept calm, we kept positive, kept believing and kept working hard.

“We got the January transfer window right and we’ve improved.

“Second half of the season, arguably, we are in promotion form.

“It’s nice coming to the end of the season with a feelgood factor here but we don’t want the season to fizzle out.

“I don’t want it levelled at us that, once the hard work is done and we get ourselves safe, that we’re on the beach.

“I’ve told the players that – we are proud professionals and we want to win every game we go into.”

With a number of players out of contract and others on loan, the chances are some could make their final appearance at the Globe Arena.

Bentley said: “There’s a lot to take into consideration – whether players will be here next year, whether the loan players go back or if we try and blood one or two.

“I care about the players, and whether it be here or somewhere else, I keep in touch with a lot of players who have played for me.”