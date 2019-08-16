Morecambe boss Jim Bentley planning to build on League Cup victory against Cheltenham Town

Morecambe return to league action tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley buoyed by their performance in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup success.

The Shrimps welcome Cheltenham Town to the Globe Arena, looking for their first league win of the season.

They go into the match, however, on the back of Tuesday’s cup victory at Mansfield Town where they drew 2-2, having played with 10 men for more than an hour after Luke Conlan’s red card.

However, a much-changed Morecambe line-up won on penalties and Bentley admitted the win showed the options he has at his disposal this season.

He said: “There were some really good performances and I’m delighted that Steven Old got his two goals and then scored a brilliant penalty and really pleased for George Tanner and Tom Brewitt who could be proud of their efforts on their first starts.

“I made seven changes and not one player looked out of place and that shows the strength we have this year which is really pleasing.”

Bentley will have to make at least one change for Saturday with Conlan’s dismissal seeing him banned for three matches.

The full-back earned a straight red for a challenge on Kellan Gordon; an act that surprised the Shrimps’ boss.

He said: “I have no complaints – it was silly by him. He knows that and he has apologised to the players. We can’t have that.

“I have never seen that in him in training or his make-up. So to flip out like he did was bizarre.

“It’s out of character. Everyone has a little red mist now and again. But he is one of, if not the most, level-headed persons in the squad.

“It was a terrible tackle and we apologise for that as it could have caused the lad serious injury.”