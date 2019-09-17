Morecambe boss Jim Bentley bemoaned a ‘sackable’ display at Scunthorpe United

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley gave a frank assessment of the Scunthorpe defeat, saying it was a “sackable’’ game.

Speaking after the 3-0 defeat at Glanford Park against the side who started the day at the bottom of League Two he said: “At the end of the day that was a performance that gets managers the sack.

“All three goals were really soft and all came from follow ups and we have to do better at key moments like that.

“The first goal came from a penalty but I was really frustrated that only one of our players made any attempt to win the ball back from the follow up after Barry Roche had saved the penalty.

“You have to back someone like Baz on penalties as he has such a good record of stopping them and we didn’t and we may as well have stood on the halfway line waiting for the kick off.

“Before that I thought we were on top.

“There was a nervous edge about Scunthorpe but goals change games and their momentum went up and they suddenly looked top notch and they steamrollered us for the rest of the first half.

“I told the players at half-time that, for me, that was a sackable performance.

“To go to a team at the bottom of the table and without a win all season to give them three goals in the first half was massively disappointing.

“We had probably the better chances in the second half but couldn’t get the goal we needed to see if we could cause them problems and then missed another penalty at the death which would have given us a consolation at least.”