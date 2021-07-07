Morecambe boss is grateful for their pre-season training camp

The Shrimps are away this week, using the facilities of rugby union club Worcester Warriors, who are also owned by Morecambe chiefs Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring.

As well as a time to put the squad through its paces, the week is also valuable in terms of allowing the club’s nine new arrivals to bond with the players already in place.

“It’s a fantastic facility for us, we’ve been looked after really well,” the manager told Morecambe’s website.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson

“It’s monotonous when you’re training in the same place. We’ve got fantastic facilities at Lancaster University, who have been so welcoming since we’ve come.

“The surroundings are great for the boys and we’re being treated like kings, so we’ve certainly no complaints.

“It’s not often you have the boys in an environment away from their families.

“It’s a chance to bond with so many new players, so many new faces, and a chance to get to know each other and build the relationships that will be vital going forward.

“The owners have been very keen to introduce more of the Warriors’ facilities to ourselves and, with the distance, it’s not always viable.

“For a pre-season camp, you look around the surroundings - it’s a top, top rugby club and we’re delighted to be here.”