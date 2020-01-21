Morecambe boss Derek Adams targets all-round improvements after Northampton Town loss

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his side need to improve at both ends of the field after their 4-1 defeat at Northampton Town.

The Shrimps wasted a number of good chances at one end and then went on to concede four times as Northampton hit the target with their first four shots on target.

Adams said: “Over the 90 minutes, and before they scored their last goal, we were by far the better team.

“We took the game to them and went behind after they were awarded a dubious free-kick and we lost a very poor goal.

“Before that we were right on top. We quietened down their fans because we were on top and should probably have been 2-0 up with the chances we created.

“We caused them a lot of problems throughout the afternoon but we didn’t take our opportunities whereas they scored from their first four shots on goal and that tells you the story of the afternoon.

“We haven’t been doing well enough in front of goal. We had two unbelievable chances in the first half which we didn’t take and we have to be disappointed that we didn’t go into the half time break ahead.

“We have to take our chances when they come along and we didn’t do that.

“There was a positive with Adam Phillips scoring again and the effort was there but we have to do better in in front of goal and we have to do better in stopping goals at the other end.”