Morecambe boss Derek Adams set for squad overhaul

Morecambe boss Derek Adams admits he faces a busy January as he tries to steer the club away from the foot of League Two.

The Shrimps begin their festive fixtures with the visit of Newport County AFC to the Globe Arena on Saturday.

They go into the game bottom of the table, one point behind Stevenage, after winning only three of their 21 league games this season.

Adams has previously outlined his belief that the squad he inherited is imbalanced and too large on numbers.

However, as the manager acknowledged, bringing in players may be easier said than done.

“We’ve just got to get the January period, regroup and take in some new players to help the ones in the squad and move forward,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to the board and I’m hopeful of hearing back from them.

“Players will have to move out for players to move in and also additional funds will have to be found for help.”

Nevertheless, Adams and his players face four games before the January transfer window finally opens, starting with Newport’s visit.

The Shrimps will be without central defenders Sam Lavelle and Ritchie Sutton, both of whom are suspended.

That leaves Steve Old as the only recognised central defender at Adams’ disposal, meaning Alex Kenyon may have to drop back from midfield.

It is hoped that Aaron Wildig and Andrew Tutte will be available after missing last Saturday’s defeat at Plymouth Argyle with illness.

The club also hopes to see a large turnout from fans taking advantage of a ticket offer.

Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £1 for 11 to 18-year-olds for all tickets purchased by the end of Friday.