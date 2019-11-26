Morecambe boss Derek Adams seeks improvements as soon as possible

Derek Adams may only have been at the Globe Arena for two weeks but he now knows the size of the task he faces after a 5-0 defeat at Crewe on Saturday.

After a recent upturn in fortunes with a two wins and a draw, Adams saw his new side look a clear second best to Dave Artell’s young Crewe charges on Saturday.

It was a performance that has clearly given him a lot of food for thought as he looks to architect a move away from the foot of the League Two table.

Adams said: “I’ve been here a couple of weeks but I have seen a few things quite quickly and I can see a number of areas that we need to improve on.

“We have a goal difference of minus-19 and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand where we need to improve.

“That is simply not good enough and we have to become a lot better in those areas.

“I think we have a squad that is imbalanced and we have too many players that aren’t in the squad, and we have a different blend to the squad that needs to be addressed and that is something we will need to look at in January.

“We have players who are doing really well for us but there are others who need to step up to the mark as well.

“We have a Saturday off this week which I don’t think is ideal but it gives us time to work hard on areas to get the players pushed forward ahead of the game against Carlisle and that is what we will do.

“I know it’s never easy for players when a new manager comes in because certain things change in and around the football club but they’ve been very receptive to the changes and they’re working hard and we have to make sure that hard work continues.”