Morecambe boss Derek Adams seeks answer to away-day woes as they travel to Walsall

Morecambe head to Walsall tonight with manager Derek Adams looking for three points after Saturday’s draw with Cambridge United.

The point was enough to lift the Shrimps off the foot of the League Two table following defeat for Stevenage against Plymouth Argyle.

However, the Morecambe camp were disappointed at missing out on a win that would have seen them stay in touching distance of the sides above them.

“The results above us had Carlisle and Mansfield winning,” Adams said.

“That makes it disappointing because we had an opportunity to win the match at home.

“We go to Walsall, then away to Cheltenham Town, and we have to get going again.”

If the Shrimps are to climb the table then it would involve them turning around their poor form on the road.

While their home results have been good with only one loss in eight, those are in stark contrast to their fortunes away from home.

They have only taken eight points from 14 away games this season, thanks to wins over Macclesfield Town and Colchester United as well as draws against Mansfield and Crawley Town.

The other 10 games have ended in defeat with Adams’ away record in dire need of improvement.

The Shrimps’ boss has taken one point from a possible 18 on the road, with five consecutive defeats.

“We haven’t done too well away from home,” said Adams.

“We’ve lost too many games and that’s caused us problems.

“Every game is a massive challenge to us – there’s no easy game between now and the end of the season.

“That’s the thing – when we get on top, we have to take that opportunity.”