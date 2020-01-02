Morecambe boss Derek Adams adds four players to the Shrimps’ squad

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has had a busy day in the transfer window after announcing four new signings.

Jordan Slew, Toumani Diagouraga, Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney have all moved to the Globe Arena as the Shrimps’ boss revamps his squad.

Slew (27) has played under Adams before and has joined the club from Ashton United until the end of the season.

A former million pound signing for Blackburn Rovers, the winger has also played for clubs including Sheffield United, Chesterfield, Cambridge United, Plymouth Argyle and Rochdale.

Adams said: “I have signed Jordan twice in the past, on loan from Blackburn when I was at Ross County, and again at Plymouth when we won promotion into League One.

“He is one that can play off the right-hand side or the left-hand side or through the middle, so he gives us options in these areas and will be another good addition to our squad.”

Also linking up with Adams again is Diagouraga, who has again agreed a deal until the end of the campaign.

The 32-year-old played under Adams at Plymouth Argyle and also counts Swindon Town, Fleetwood Town, Peterborough United and Brentford among his former clubs.

Adams said: “Toumani was with me at Plymouth Argyle and did ever so well for me when he was there. He came into the midfield and used the ball well.

“He has got good experience at the level and it was only a couple of years ago that he was Brentford’s player of the year and he will be a good addition to the squad.”

Phillips (21) and Cooney (20) have joined on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the campaign.

Both have been regulars in the Clarets’ U23 squad with Phillips having had spells at Liverpool and Norwich City as well as loan moves to Cambridge United and Hamilton Academical.

Adams said: “I’ve watched both players in games recently and been impressed with them.

“Adam is a midfielder who was a youngster with Liverpool and Norwich and has a good pedigree.

“Ryan made his debut as a teenager at Bury and will add competition for places in the full-back areas.

“We are looking forward to working with both players.”