Morecambe boss admits the result is everything ahead of Bradford City’s visit

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says his side will be prepared for their biggest home game of the season this weekend.

Second-bottom Shrimps face Bradford City with the well-supported Bantams set to bring more than 1,600 fans to the Globe Arena.

Bentley said: “Bradford are a big club who have a great following and they are bound to travel in huge numbers on Saturday so it will be a fantastic atmosphere and be one of those games that you are dying to play in.

“We want to play well and we want to create chances like we did in the early stages of the game against Port Vale but I would take a scrappy one-nil win at the minute.

“I watched Sheffield United beat Everton with just 30 per cent possession recently and I will take one of them I must admit, because the result is everything when you are in the position we are.

“They are one of the top sides and have a great manager in Gary Bowyer but there is no better time to turn the corner for me.

“We have to take the positives from a large part of the performance against Port Vale and build on what we did well.”

Bentley however will have a number of injury doubts with Andrew Tutte joining the list after an ankle injury in training and Rhys Oates facing a long spell out after picking up an injury in the Leasing.com Trophy defeat to Wolves. Ritchie Sutton and Luke Conlan are also struggling for the weekend and Jordan Cranston is set for a three-game ban after his sending off in the 3-1 defeat at Port Vale last Saturday.

“The list is growing but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” said Bentley.

“We have seen it so often in the past and we have to have to attitude that the door is open for someone else to come in and stake a claim for a regular place.”