Morecambe boss ​Adams wants fast response

​​Morecambe boss Derek Adams says his side need to put Saturday's poor performance against Grimsby Town behind them when they head to Cheltenham Town this weekend.

Adams made no excuses after the 3-0 home defeat against the Mariners, which left the Shrimps still seeking a home league win this season, calling it their worst performance of the season.

He gave a scathing assessment of his side's performance at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium. In a game played in awful conditions Adams’ side ended the game back in the bottom two in League Two.

Adams said: “That was our worst performance of the season so far, especially at home.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams (Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

“We didn’t play well at all. We didn’t create many opportunities on goal and our defending all over the pitch was poor. We didn’t make passes, we didn’t make passes and we didn’t make the right choices.

“The way we managed the game and defended for their goals was horrific at times and it was a really, really poor performance from us. I made three changes at the break hoping to make a difference but it didn't at all.

“We didn’t do a lot of the basics right today and there was nobody in that team who played well today, it was a really poor performance.”

He knows any repeat of the level of performance will make thius weekends visit to Cheltenham a mission impossible for the Shrimps.

He said: "It's another big game for us. They are all big at the moment we know that. We have to look at Saturday's display and admit it wasn't good enough.

“Individually the players have to improve. They have been getting better over the last few weeks and picking up some good results but on Saturday they let themselves down and didn't do the basics correctly.

"As a coaching team we are always looking at how we can make players better and get a better understanding of the game and that is the bit that is difficult to get into players.

“We have done well so far to drum it into them but we still have a long way to go.''

Before Saturday’s encounter with the Robins, though, Morecambe face a Vertu Trophy tie –formerly the Bristol Street Motors Trophy – at home to Lincoln on Tuesday evening.