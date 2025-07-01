Morecambe supporters held a demonstration of support at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Monday

Morecambe’s directors have warned they will start the process of placing the Shrimps into administration unless the club owner completes a sale to Panjab Warriors by 4pm on Tuesday.

The announcement was made on Tuesday dinnertime, after another turbulent few days in the club’s recent history.

It began on Friday, when it was revealed that the owner, Bond Group Investments, would be unable to pay June’s salaries on time.

Morecambe’s directors also claimed that Bond Group appeared to be considering reneging on a deal to sell the club to Panjab Warriors, having seen their proposed takeover given the EFL green light in early June.

Panjab Warriors also released their own statement, containing blistering criticism of Bond Group, while Monday night saw fans stage a demonstration of support for club staff at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

While it is understood a percentage of June’s wages have now been paid, the directors have now warned of the next possible step.

A statement said: “Following multiple meetings with Bond Group throughout the weekend and yesterday, in several of which Jason Whittingham stated once again his desire and intention to sell his shares in the club to Panjab Warriors, in line with the sale agreement reached and announced weeks ago, the board of directors met at 9am this morning to discuss the fact that, despite all parties apart from Bond Group doing everything possible to complete the sale yesterday, as of last night Jason Whittingham was again refusing to sell his shares in the club to Panjab Warriors.

“Because Bond Group do not have the required funds to meet the club’s full payroll commitment, despite being entirely responsible for paying wages until a sale completes and aware of that responsibility and the requirement, this means that wages cannot be paid until the sale completes.

“Panjab Warriors do have the funds available to pay all wages, and are ready to transfer these immediately, but they are not able to do so unless the sale completes and they are the owners.

“As a result, we have had no choice but to issue an ultimatum to Jason Whittingham at 9:52am this morning, Tuesday 1st July 2025, that unless Bond Group’s shares are sold to Panjab Warriors by 4pm today, the board of directors will be left with no option but to begin the process of putting the club into administration.

“We have been crystal clear in spelling out what this might mean for all staff, for the club, and for the whole community that is built around it, and we have left Jason Whittingham in no doubt as to the fact that his unwillingness to complete a transaction that he has repeatedly agreed to is the sole reason we are in this position.

“As a board of directors, we will continue to do absolutely everything that we can to apply as much pressure as possible to make the sale happen before today’s 4pm deadline.

“It is now down to Jason Whittingham and Bond Group to do the right thing and not risk the destruction of people’s livelihoods, the truly wonderful football club that we love, the community that it sits at the heart of, and 105 years of proud history.”