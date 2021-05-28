Morecambe announce extra tickets are available for play-off final with Newport County AFC

The club had initially only been given 3,979 seats for the match at Wembley, with a place in League One on offer to the winners.

However, the extra set of tickets allows fans to purchase up to three per transaction through Ticketmaster but any previous transactions are non-transferable.

It’s also been confirmed that Bobby Madley will referee Monday’s match at the national stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wembley Stadium hosts Morecambe and Newport County AFC on Monday

It will be his second game in charge of the Shrimps this season, having overseen their win against Port Vale at the Mazuma Stadium last October, and he will be assisted by Geoffrey Liddle and David Hunt.

The fourth official is Craig Hicks, who has taken charge of three Morecambe matches this season - all of which have been won by Derek Adams’ players.