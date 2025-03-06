Morecambe have announced a three-year contract extension with the club’s technical supplier, the Terrace.

Club and company had been in the first year of a two-year ‘technical kit partner’ link-up, with the Terrace having been involved with the Shrimps’ retail operations since 2022.

It has been a popular working relationship, not only in terms of the range and quality of products but also the price – with this season’s adult replica shirts having only cost £44 when they were released last summer.

A Morecambe statement said: “As a club, we are beyond impressed, not only with the quality and service received this season, but also with how fans have reacted to the partnership; the connection and the family feel have been second to none.

Some of this season's Morecambe kit and training wear Picture: Morecambe FC

“From express turnarounds, more accessible ordering and even a custom-fit shirt for Marcus Dackers, it has been a partnership that has ticked many boxes across the season when unique requirements have been presented.

“As part of the agreement, including the operational running of the club shop and online store, the club has seen records broken this season and this data speaks for itself when assessing a contract extension.

“We look forward to the journey ahead, under the Terrace emblem and with their support for our football club.”

Terrace director Carl Sewell, who has previously stated his dream to lower shirt prices further, was similarly pleased with the parties’ prolonged relationship.

He added: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Morecambe FC, a club that trusted us with our first EFL technical partner deal.

“The extension we take as a huge compliment towards our quality and service, highlighted in recent weeks by the fan survey that delivered results to be proud of.

“As we continue to thrive as a brand, elevate opportunities and deliver a supply that makes a preferred partnership for the club, both financially and in supply, it’s an exciting time with four more seasons to come under the Terrace brand.

“Finally, an extended thank you to the Shrimps fans far and wide, who have supported our tie with the club, supported in numbers, and helped us break numerous records for the club. Without you, we are not us. Thank you!”