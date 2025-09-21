​Morecambe 4, Wealstone 3: Shrimps enjoy dramatic late win after being pegged back

​Morecambe withstood a fierce comeback from Wealdstone to win 4-3 in a dramatic encounter at the Mazuma Stadium in the National League.

The Shrimps got off to the perfect start to proceedings as Jack Nolan fired Morecambe ahead in just the fifth minute when he cut inside before firing into the top corner.

It was soon 2-0 as Lewis Payne found Elijah Dixon-Bonner who made no mistake in finding the back of the net on his debut.

Having doubled their lead, Morecambe increased their lead when a magnificent pass by Jake Cain found Admiral Muskwe who made no mistake.

Wealdstone gace themselves a lifelinwhen they pulled a goal back through Max Kretzschmar, who capitalised on a slip at the back by goalkeeper Archie Mair to chip into an empty net. After the break, Nolan sent a searching cross that bounced against the post and away to safety.

With 15 minutes left to play, the visitors reduced the deficit further when Jack Cook’s drive from distance was deflected into the net off Obiero.

With 10 minutes to go, Alfie Massey equalised for Wealdstone when his low drive arrowed into the bottom corner.

Ashvir Singh Johal’s (left) men refused to be unbowed though and remarkably found the winner when Emmerson Sutton swept home George Thomas’ cross from six yards.