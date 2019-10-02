Morecambe 2, Wolves 2: Morecambe lose to Wolves on penalties in Leasing.com Cup

Morecambe picked up their first point in this season’s Leasing.com Trophy with a 2-2 draw against Wolves but failed to take the added bonus point after losing the penalty shootout 5-4.

The Shrimps played some good football and totally deserved their point after coming from behind twice in a game that sprung into life with three goals in six minutes midway through the first half.

It was Wolves who drew first blood in the 23rd minute. The visitors were awarded a free kick on the edge of the Morecambe box and midfielder Elliot Watt stepped up to curl a delightful right footed effort into the top left hand corner of Mark Halstead’s goal.

However, the Shrimps were level within a minute.

They pushed forward straight from the restart with the ball finding Jordan Cranston. His shot from the edge of the area was well saved by Andreas Sondegaard low to his left but Tom Brewitt followed up smartly to slot the ball into the empty net from close range.

Austin Samuels missed a golden to give Wolves the lead for the second time moments later when he somehow failed to convert a right wing cross from close range.

But Samuels made no mistake just before the half hour when he outpaced Steven Old down the right hand side before slipping the ball under Halstead.

Watt forced the Morecambe keeper into a flying save on 40 minutes as the youngsters ended the half on top.

The Shrimps dominated the opening periods of the second half and were unlucky not to pull a goal back just before the hour when Cole Stockton tried his luck from 25 yards with a stunning drive that beat the keeper but came back off the underside of the crossbar.

The pressure continued with Aaron Wildig forcing a good save from Sondergaard and Rhys Oates volleying over after a nice move before the latter had a goal ruled out for offside when he headed home Kevin Ellison’s lay off from close range.

Jim Bentley’s side were rewarded for their efforts nine minutes from time when they scored a deserved leveller. A cross from the left was volleyed against the crossbar by George Tanner but the ball fell nicely for young substitute Michael Howard to score his first goal for the club from close range.

The penalty shoot out started well for the Shrimps with Cranston, Old, Buxton and O’Sullivan all scoring before Howard and Carlos Mendes-Gomes missed their spot kicks to give Wolves the extra point.

Morecambe: Halstead, Tanner, Lavelle, Old, Buxton, Brewitt (rep Howard 74), Wildig, Cranston, Oates (rep O’Sullivan 78), Ellison, Stockton (rep Mendes-Gomes 86). Subs not used: Roche, Jagne, Lynch, Brownsword.

Wolves: Sondergaard, Thompson, Richards, Marques, Buur (rep Otasowie 78), Sanderson, Perry, Watt, Taylor (rep Dai 90), Ashley-Seal, Samuels. Subs not used: Pardington, Wan, Hanne, Nye, Cristovao.

Ref; R Joyce.

Att: 514