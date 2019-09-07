Morecambe 2 Salford City 2: How the managers reacted

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley and his Salford City counterpart, Graham Alexander, had plenty to chew on after seeing their sides share four goals.

The Shrimps’ manager watched his players trail at half-time and fight back to lead, as well as gift their visitors an equaliser and see the Ammies miss two penalties.

It means they are still without a win at the Globe Arena this season, having taken two points from the first 12 on offer at home.

Danny Lloyd scored both Salford goals, either side of Shaun Miller and Lewis Alessandra netting for the Shrimps, but Bentley was unhappy with Salford’s first.

He said: “It was a very eventful game that had ups and downs, swings and roundabouts, plenty of positive stuff, plenty of negative stuff, but we drew the game.

“It was one of those games where, on another day, we could have lost it, and on another day, we could have won it, so we take the point and we move on.

“We started OK, played some good stuff, gave them one or two half-chances but my disappointment is we keep talking about the goals we’re conceding at the minute being down to doing the basics right.

“We gave the ball away in the middle third, we do a defensive error from the next action – instead of away from goal, we head it right down to the edge of the box – and then we don’t react in the way we should do defensively.

“We speak about going towards the ball and picking up second balls; we get nicked on the edge of the box, they have a shot and it goes in the net.

“I could point the finger at three people there; individually, that couple of per cent better here and there would have avoided it.

“We spoke at half-time and it worked better in the second half but we’re coming up against good players, a good side, an ambitious side and they have good players who can hurt you.”

Alexander, for his part, was livid after seeing City draw for the fifth time this season.

While there was respect for the way that Morecambe had overturned their half-time deficit, the Ammies’ boss felt they shouldn’t have been in a position to do that.

“It’s a game we should have won 4-0,” Alexander maintained.

“We had five minutes of absolute madness; take the penalties out of it, we should have won that game comfortably.

“You’ve got to give credit to Morecambe; they seized on an opportunity at the start of the second half which they shouldn’t have had and they have been clinical with it.

“We’ve done enough to win that game and we should have. It’s a massive frustration we haven’t won the game as comfortably as we should have.”