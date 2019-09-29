Morecambe 2 Northampton Town 2: How the managers reacted

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admitted his players rode their luck on occasions in drawing with Northampton Town.

The Shrimps had trailed 2-0 at half-time on Saturday thanks to Jordan Turnbull’s double.

However, Adam Buxton pulled a goal back on 72 minutes before Kevin Ellison came off the bench to level in the third minute of added time.

Both sides could have scored more with Northampton hitting the bar three times, while Cobblers’ keeper David Cornell twice made fine saves to thwart A-Jay Leitch-Smith.

“I think it was an eventful game,” Bentley admitted.

“We’ve gone down a different route with footballing players rather than physical players but we we gave away the height advantage.

“On that occasion (Turnbull’s first goal), speaking to the lads, one has been blocked and one got round the back.

“The second one is a shot going straight to Barry Roche but it takes a deflection and goes in the bottom corner.

“You find yourself 2-0 down in a game where you’ve been OK; second half, we rode our luck at times which is to be expected when you have as many attacking players on the pitch as we did.

“We had to throw caution to the wind and got a goal with Bucko, which he’s more than capable of doing; he’s got that in his locker.

“Kev gets the all-important equaliser but they hit the bar and had one at the back stick – but we had the counter-attack with the last kick where you’re hoping we can get in.”

As for Northampton boss Keith Curle, he was angry at the way his players had let the Shrimps back into the game.

He had changed formation to a back three at half-time but, instead ofseeing his team play further up the pitch, Curle saw them sit back with inevitable consequences.

“We did enough in the first half without getting into our stride,” he said following a lengthy debrief with his players come full-time.

“We were 2-0 up but I didn’t think we deserved it or earned it and then, in the second half, we needed to play in the opposition half.

“We needed to get the ball forward and we needed to be backing that play up but we didn’t; we sat in and invited pressure.

“We’re a team that needs to play on the front foot; when we do that we’ll create opportunities.

“We hit the woodwork but we know we can’t invite pressure and we can’t sit back and let people put the ball in the box.

“I’ve looked at the video and they are poor goals, goals that we need to stop.

“We’re learning as a group; sometimes you learn by getting a smack in the face.”