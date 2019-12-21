Morecambe 2 Newport County AFC 1: How the managers reacted

Derek Adams and Michael Flynn cut understandably different figures following Morecambe’s 2-1 win against Newport County AFC.

The visitors had dominated the first half at the Globe Arena, taking the lead after Joss Labadie’s shot was deemed to have crossed the line after hitting the underside of the bar.

Morecambe performed poorly in the opening 45 minutes but then produced an excellent second-half display.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith was denied on three occasions by County keeper Nik Townsend, who also foiled Carlos Mendes-Gomes, while Steve Old had a header cleared off the line.

However, Cole Stockton got Morecambe on level terms before John O’Sullivan capped a superb move from back to front with the winner on 80 minutes.

Adams said: “We didn’t play very well in the first half.

“It was a dull affair, both teams cancelled each other out.

“They scored a goal, probably a fortunate goal from the point of view that it hit the bar and went in.

“It was over the line but we didn’t fight, we didn’t do the things we’re good at in the first half.

“Second half, we made a couple of changes and scored two very good goals.

“I didn’t want to make it (changes) in the first half; I was close to doing that.

“By doing that, it might have allowed Newport to change; they didn’t know what we were going to do in the second half.

“The changes worked and we scored one of the best goals I’ve seen in my managerial career or playing career; the way we passed it, we moved, we had a third man running twice and it was a fabulous finish.

“I think it must be up there for goal of the day today. The way we moved the ball, the way we ran forward, the way we wanted to win the game second half was extremely satisfying.

“We knew we had to change the style of play; in the first half it was too tippy-tappy, second half we became more direct, we went on the second balls, won them and played forward.”

For his part, Flynn condemned his players for their display after half-time.

He said: “The second-half performance was a disgrace and I knew the amount of chances we missed in the first half was going to come back and haunt us.”