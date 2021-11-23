Morecambe 2 Charlton Athletic 2: Shrimps' skipper completes stirring fightback

Having won at Fleetwood Town last weekend, things looked bleak for the Shrimps when they found themselves two goals down with 27 minutes gone.

However, a Cole Stockton penalty halved the gap by half-time before skipper Anthony O’Connor levelled with 18 minutes of normal time remaining.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson made one change to the side which won at Highbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony O'Connor netted Morecambe's second goal

In came Courtney Duffus for his first appearance since the win against Sheffield Wednesday at the end of August, replacing Arthur Gnahoua.

If the Shrimps had a dream ending to the win at Fleetwood, they had a nightmare start this time around after falling behind with only 71 seconds on the clock.

Charlton worked the ball out wide for Diallang Jaiyesimi, who fizzed a ball into the six-yard box which Shrimps’ keeper Jokull Andresson could only fumble into his own goal.

Conor Washington scuffed an effort off target moments later with Morecambe’s players still trying to clear their heads.

Though the Shrimps enjoyed some decent possession, chances were at a premium and they had to be wary of a Charlton side who looked threatening on the break.

One such counter ended with Josh Davison blazing over and another saw O’Connor divert Elliot Lee’s shot behind.

Then, on 27 minutes, they conceded another poor goal after Jonah Ayunga had conceded possession to Charlton keeper Craig MacGillivray.

His long goal kick bounced over Morecambe defender Ryan Delaney and that allowed Washington to loft the ball over the advancing Andresson.

What Morecambe needed was a quick response and one arrived within two minutes.

Stockton and Charlton defender Chris Gunter had already tried to exchange shirts on a couple of occasions but, this time, the latter hauled down Morecambe’s top scorer inside the area.

Stockton picked himself up and sent MacGillivray the wrong way from the spot to halve the Shrimps’ deficit at the break.

Both sides had early sighters in the second half with Washington seeing a shot blocked for a corner and Delaney hooking a corner over at the other end.

For all Morecambe’s huff and puff, there wasn’t much in the way of end product in the early stages of the half with their attacks breaking down around the visitors’ 18-yard box.

Not that the visitors overly tested Andresson either, the keeper holding a routine Davison effort, though Morecambe were grateful to Ryan McLaughlin for a timely block to thwart Washington.

Callum Jones curled a free-kick narrowly wide at the other end before Morecambe drew level on 72 minutes.

Stockton won a corner, which Alfie McCalmont sent over for O’Connor to find the net.

Back came Charlton with Ben Purrington heading wide from a Lee corner, only for Stockton to send a volley off target moments later.

A fast and frenetic finish saw both sides press for a winner but, despite three minutes of added time, it was a point apiece.

Morecambe: Andresson, McLaughlin, O’Connor, Delaney, Leigh, McLoughlin, Jones, McCalmont, Ayunga, Stockton, Duffus (Phillips 69). Subs not used: Da Silva Mendes, McDonald, Diagouraga, Cooney, Gibson, Wootton.

Charlton Athletic: MacGillivray, Clare, Gunter (Kirk 38), Famewo, Purrington, Dobson, Gilbey, Lee, Jaiyesimi (Blackett-Taylor 74), Washington, Davison (Burstow 86). Subs not used: Harness, Morgan, Kirk, Watson, Elerewe.

Referee: Andy Haines.

Attendance: 4,009.