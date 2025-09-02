Morecambe 1 Forest Green Rovers 3: Shrimps suffer another defeat

Gwion Edwards had put Morecambe in front on Tuesday evening Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Morecambe suffered a third successive defeat despite a much improved performance at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps, looking far sharper than in their weekend loss against Woking, had taken the lead through Gwion Edwards.

However, the visitors overturned their deficit thanks to Kyle McAllister and a brace from Tom Knowles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrimps’ boss Ashvir Singh Johal had made four changes from the weekend, with Mo Sangare and Admiral Muskwe handed debuts as well as recalls for Ludwig Francilette and Raheem Conte.

The visitors produced the first moment of threat as Jake Cain made a vital block when Neil Kengni looked set to get on the end of a free-kick.

Morecambe then enjoyed a period on top as they attacked with far more intensity than they did against Woking.

Cain forced Luke McNicholas into a fine save on 19 minutes before Edwards produced a stunning, dipping 25-yard drive to beat the Forest Green keeper four minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Green hit back strongly with Archie Mair’s excellent save denying Knowles before McAllister levelled on 35 minutes.

He took advantage of a sloppy Sangare pass in midfield to run on goal and stroke the ball past Mair.

Kengni and Knowles then missed golden chances before the visitors took the lead with half-time two minutes away, the former crossing for the latter to slide the ball home from eight yards.

They scored a third a minute into the second half, when Kairo Mitchell’s header was well saved by Mair but the ball fell neatly for Knowles to score his second from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps stayed in the game and were denied a clear penalty when Muskwe was pulled back by Ryan Inniss, only for the referee to wave play on.

Chances were few and far between, though McAllister somehow managed to miss the target from six yards at the other end.

Morecambe: Mair, Sesay (Agyemang 67), Songo’o, Francillette, Conte, Sangare (Lewis 67), Cain (Williams 78), Azeez, Tollitt, Edwards (Nuttall 82), Muskwe (Panayiotou 78). Subs not used: Scales, Campbell.

Forest Green Rovers: McNicholas, Mendy, Kanu, Moore-Taylor (Inniss 46), Kengni, McAllister (Bamba 89), Knowles, Pemberton, Haughton (Clarke 70), Whitwell (Bunker 90), Mitchell (Balagizi 89). Subs not used: Pagel, Moore.

Referee: Zac Kennard-Kettle.

Attendance: 2,595.