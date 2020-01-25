Morecambe 1 Cambridge United 1: How Derek Adams and Colin Calderwood saw the match

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt his side earned a point against Cambridge United despite not playing at their best.

The Shrimps made it one defeat in eight home matches with a 1-1 draw at the Globe Arena on Saturday.

Adam Phillips’ third goal in four appearances had given Morecambe the lead but Harvey Knibbs’ equaliser meant a share of the spoils for the visitors.

It meant that Stevenage replaced Adams’ players at the foot of the League Two table after their defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

“With the opportunities we had in the second half, we probably feel we had the best opportunities in the game,” Adams said.

“The goalkeeper (Dimitar Mitov) has made a couple of magnificent saves to keep them in the match.

“When you get to that stage, going a goal ahead as we did against Port Vale, then we probably feel we lost the two points today.

“I had to get into them at half-time because I didn’t think we played particularly well today.

“I think we’ve played a lot better than we did today; our passing wasn’t as crisp as it has been.

“What we did in the second half, we went ever so deep and that caused us problems.

“It allowed Cambridge to come on to us, and when we did win the ball back, we didn’t find that pass or completion to get forward.

“From my point of view, we still had the best opportunities to win the match.”

As for Cambridge boss Colin Calderwood, he was happy enough with the point seven days on from losing their last outing against Stevenage.

The point sees them 16th in the division, 10 points clear of the relegation place.

“It feels worth more than a point from being one down here,” Calderwood said.

“There’s always this balancing act between results and performances.

“The first half wasn’t very good, a bit stop-start from both teams, but I think they were a little more dangerous; we looked a bit hesitant.

“Somehow the goal has catapulted us to the level we’ve shown on numerous occasions this season.

“In the end, we used the ball at a different level to the way we did in the first half.

“Very telling is the learning from last week; we ran about, got plenty of people forward when we had the ball but had few options to create, shoot or pass.

“Second half, the same situation with being behind, they got in better positions to receive the ball and move it.

“I really enjoyed what I saw and the fans’ standing ovation at the end was telling, they deserved it.”