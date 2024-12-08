Morecambe 0 Grimsby Town 3: Shrimps beat weather but not the Mariners

​The Shrimps fell back into the League Two relegation spots after a poor performance saw them slip to defeat to Grimsby Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

In a game played in awful conditions two first-half goals from Justin Obikwa and a last-minute strike from Danny Rose gave former Shrimps’ defender Dave Artell’s side a comfortable win.

Manager Derek Adams stuck with the same side that drew with Tranmere in midweek and with the wind behind them the Shrimps enjoyed a lively start with Harvey Macadam forcing Jordan Wright into a save after just 27 seconds.

Both sides them struggled to make headway in the swirling winds until the visitors broke the deadlock on 27 minutes after a swift counter attack.

Morecambe midfielder Harvey Macadam in action against Grimsby Town (Picture: Morecambe FC)

Ben Tollitt gave the ball away cheaply and the Mariners surged forward quickly with Kieran Green playing in Obikwu, with the striker producing a fine finish into the bottom corner.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 39th minute from another counter as Obikwu took advantage of another defence-splitting pass to run on goal and loft the ball over Harry Burgoyne.

Adams showed his frustration at the break with three substitutions but it was Grimsby who had the first effort of note in the second-half as Burgoyne was forced into an excellent save from Jayden Luker with Obikwu missing the chance for a hat-trick from the rebound.

Morecambe hit back briefly just after the hour with Tollitt’s dangerous cross just evading the onrushing Hallam Hope as he slid in for the finish.

Callum Jones then forced Wright into a decent save from a free-kick with the same player volleying wide from the edge of the box on 71 minutes.

Unfortunately for Morecambe the visitors came back to finish the game on top.

Burgoyne made a fine save to block Rose’s close range effort but the striker was not to be denied Grimsby’s third in the final minute, as he poked the ball home from close range after another neat move down the left-hand side.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie (Millen 79), A Lewis, White (Jones 45), Stott, Macadam (Brown 79), Slew (Hope 45), Williams, P Lewis (Songo'o, 45), Tollitt, Dackers. Subs not used: Moore, Tutonda.

Grimsby Town: Wright, Cass, Green, Rodgers, Thompson (Khouri 85), Luker, Obikwu (Rose 61), Svanþórsson (Ainley 86), McJannet, McEachran (Davies 85), Hume. Subs not used: Auton, Barrington, Tharme.

Referee: A Young.

Attendance: 2,995.