Morecambe 0 Forest Green Rovers 2: Mark Cooper’s praise for Shrimps and his victorious squad

Forest Green Rovers’ boss Mark Cooper paid tribute to Morecambe as well as his own players following their victory on Tuesday night.

Having surrendered a two-goal lead in drawing 2-2 with Mansfield Town at the weekend, they claimed three points with a 2-0 win at the Globe Arena.

Jack Aitchison’s deflected goal on 75 minutes opened the scoring before Liam Shephard secured victory with their second in added time.

Nevertheless, as Cooper acknowledged, his players knew they had to be on top of their game from minute one.

He said: “If you give Morecambe a lift, they have some good footballers.

“The way they stay in the league on the money the manager has to spend is a miracle.

“They always seem to do it, so it’s nice we got a win.

“We wanted to make sure we got a ‘nil’ at half-time and then build on that in the second half.

“I thought, defensively, we were outstanding; there were a couple of moments towards the end but the players carried out everything we asked of them superbly well.

“I thought we were brilliant on Saturday, probably the best 60 minutes of football since I’ve been at the club.

“To only get a point was soul-destroying so it was important we followed that up with a win.”