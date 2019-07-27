Morecambe 0 Accrington Stanley 2: Jim Bentley talks Shrimps’ performance and injury news

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was pleased enough with his side’s final pre-season outing before the new season.

The Shrimps were beaten 2-0 by Accrington Stanley at the Lancashire FA headquarters in Leyland.

Second-half goals from Colby Bishop and Sean McConville gave Stanley victory after Morecambe’s John O’Sullivan missed a penalty with the game goalless.

Bentley said: “We’re pleased with the runout, we wanted a competitive game.

“Performance-wise, we’re pleased with some aspects and disappointed with others; not taking the chances that came our way.

“They worked our keeper, we worked their keeper and we could have been in front after 30 seconds.

“I thought it was a good game but the turning point is that we missed the penalty; they seemed to grow in confidence and we dropped a bit.

“We’ll have to look at how the goals came but I’m really pleased with a lot of aspects because we’re still a work in progress.”

Bentley took a 23-man squad to Leyland, using his bench to bring on half-a-dozen players with some on at half-time and others as the second period progressed.

Andrew Tutte, Adam Buxton and Cole Stockton were given the first half, the returning Lewis Alessandra got an hour under his belt, while there were 75 minutes each for Luke Conlan and Kevin Ellison.

It also meant that O’Sullivan, Barry Roche, Steve Old, Sam Lavelle and Aaron Wildig all played 90 minutes ahead of the season opener against Grimsby Town.

“It’s important you get minutes into players and we keep a list of who’s played what,” Bentley said.

“The likes of Steve Old, John O’Sullivan and Aaron Wildig needed 90 minutes and all came through with flying colours.

“We’ve had one or two niggles along the way; A-Jay Leitch-Smith isn’t far away and Cole Stockton played well for the 45 minutes he was on.

“He struggled with a hamstring but, injury-wise, we’re clearing up which is great. We looked good and there’s plenty to be positive about going into the new season.”