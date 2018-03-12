McTominay called up to Scotland squad

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was one of six players handed their maiden Scotland call-ups as manager Alex McLeish named the first squad of his second spell in charge.

Lancaster-born McTominay, Barnsley striker Oli McBurnie, Wolves left-back Barry Douglas, Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin,

Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch and Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna were all included.

McLeish has also selected three more uncapped players for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary later this month –Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer, Rangers winger Jamie Murphy and Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald.

McTominay had been at the centre of a tug of war between England and Scotland, for whom he qualifies on his father’s side.

But last week the 21-year-old indicated he was going to commit himself to the Tartan Army, thereby rejecting a possible call to the World Cup finals with England this summer.

At the weekend, United boss Jose Mourinho had to come to the defence of the young midfielder.

McTominay was part of the Red Devils team which defeated arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Despite arguably enjoying his best game for the club, McTominay (right) drew criticism from some sections of the home crowd in the second half when he opted to play a backwards pass instead of attacking. The boos particularly incensed Mourinho, who felt that McTominay had made the right decision at that stage in the match.

“I am upset with the reaction they had with Scott McTominay,” said Mourinho. “A kid of 21 was making all the right decisions and they wanted him to make the wrong decisions.

“When he decides to break the intensity of the game, it was a wonderful solution and the fans reacted against the kid.”

McTominay, who was making his 17th appearance of the season – his seventh in the Premier League – has also received praise from midfield partner Nemanja Matic.

The pair lined up together in the centre of the park against Liverpool and Matic admitted he has been highly impressed by the youngster.

“Scott is fantastic. It is a joy to play next to him because he fights for the team,” said Matic. “He plays like he already played five or six years in the Premier League.”