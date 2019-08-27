Match report: Preston 2, Hull City 2 - PNE win 5-4 on penalties

Preston are into the third round of the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out victory over Hull City at Deepdale.

North End let slip a 2-0 lead over the 90 minutes conceding an equaliser 20 seconds from the end of stoppage time.

However, Alex Neil's men recovered their composure to win the shoot-out 5-4, Connor Ripley's save from Tom Eaves proving crucial.

It appeared like it was going to be a straight-forward night for the hosts as Paul Huntington and Josh Harrop scored in the opening 25 minutes.

But Hull were handed a lifeline - against the run of play - when Josh Magennis fired past Ripley from the penalty spot after Alan Browne had fouled Leo da Silva Lopes in the 33rd minute.

Despite both teams having chances, there were no further goals until literally the last kick of the game when Jarrod Bowen prodded past Ripley from inside the six-yard box.

It was tough luck on the PNE shotstopper, who had made a number of fine saves towards the end of the match as the visitors pushed forward.

But he got his rewards in the subsequent shoot-out as he dived to his right to push out Eaves' spot-kick.

North End were flawless from 12 yards with Josh Harrop, Ryan Ledson, Jayden Stockley, Billy Bodin all converting with ease.

It was left to captain Browne to hit the winning penalty, smashing the ball past Matt Ingram in the visitors' goal.

For Hull, Magennis, Jan Toral, Leo da Silva Lopes and Kevin Stewart converted from the spot.

After a quiet opening to the match, it was Hull who had the first opportunity of the match on nine minutes, but the Nouha Dicko was thwarted by a terrific recovery tackle by Tom Bayliss.

The Hull forward had nicked the ball off the toes of Ryan Ledson on the half-way line and raced through on goal.

But as he approached goal, Bayliss got back in the nick of time to make the tackle.

North End scored with their first real effort on goal in the 20th minute. A free kick from mid-way inside the Hull half was curled into the area by Alan Browne.

Defender Paul Huntington rose highest to feather a header back across goal into the corner past Matt Ingram in the visitors' goal.

Six minutes later, it was 2-0 when an incisive pass by Ledson released Tom Barkhuizen down the inside right channel.

The pacy forward's fierce drive was parried only as far as Josh Harrop, who fired home eight yards - his third goal in as many games this season after returning from a serious knee injury.

In the 33rd minute, Ryasn Ledson shot straight at Ingram from outside the area after a neat interchange of passing by North End.

Hull found a way back into the game - against the run of play - from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Browne was adjudged to have caught Leo Da Silva Lopes inside the area and Josh Magennis made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Connor Ripley the wrong way.

Barkhuizen almost restored the two-goal cushion for the hosts when he bore down on goal - his left-footed shot stinging the palms of Ingram.

Andre Green should arguably have done better when released inside the area by Ryan Ledson's pass, but the Aston Villa loan man's shot lacked power and failed to trouble Ingram.

Josh Ginnelly forced a good save from Ingram in the last bit of action of the half when he cut inside from the left and shot with his right foot from 25 yards.

With this weekend's trip to Nottingham Forest to come, PNE boss Alex Neil decided to spare the legs of Barkhuizen by replacing him with Jayden Stockley.

Potts should have perhaps made it 3-1 four minutes into the second half.

Bayliss ghosted past a man before releasing Potts with a lovely-weighted pass. Unfortunately, the midfielder and his shot sailed over the bar.

The visitors began to exert some pressure on the PNE backline.

Dicko shot straight Ripley on 55 minutes and the North End shot stopper was slightly concerned to see Robbie McKenzie's 30-yarder just fly over the upright in the 59th minute.

Nine minutes later, Ripley was called into action to make a smart save with his legs from Magennis's well-struck shot.

A great mazy run by Harrop in the 77th minute almost resulted in the third goal for PNE, but his shot flashed agonisingly across goal.

Ripley then kept North End's lead intact with a terrific double save.

First he denied Tom Eaves from point-blank range before hauling himself off the floor to beat away Nouha's follow-up.

Five minutes from time, Bodin looked to have made the game safe when he fired home Stockley's cross, but the winger was denied by an offside flag.

With Hull pushing for the equaliser, North End looked like they had done enough until Bowen late, late intervention.

Fortunately, North End were able to redeem themselves in the shootout and give themselves the chance of being drawn against a big club in the third round.

PNE: Connor Ripley, Alan Browne (c), Jordan Storey, Paul Huntington, Josh Ginnelly (Joe Rafferty 79), Tom Bayliss, Josh Harrop, Ryan Ledson, Andre Green (Billy Bodin 68), Brad Potts,Tom Barkhuizen (Jayden Stockley'46).

Subs not used: Michael Crowe (GK), Jack Baxter, Adam O'Reilly, Ethan Walker,

Hull City: Matt Ingram, Ryan Tafazolli, Daniel Batty (c) (Tom Eaves 78), Jan Toral, Nouha Dicko, Robbie McKenzie, Josh Bowler (Jarrod Bowen '60), Brandon Fleming (Kevin Stewart '37), Matthew Pennington, Josh Magennis, Leo Da Silva Lopes

Subs not used: George Long, Jordy De wijs, Reece Burke, Keane Lewis-Potter.

Referee: Mr D Webb

Assistant referees: Mr L Venamore, Mr M Jones

Fourth official: Mr B Speedie

Attendance: 6,093