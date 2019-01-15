Premier League rumours: Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton interested in Dutch winger | Manchester United players increasingly want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be given job permanently | Arsenal boss Unai Emery happy to allow Mesut Ozil to leave the club to free up funds | Chelsea will demand £100m if Eden Hazard wants to join Real Madrid

Here are all the Premier League rumours for Tuesday, January 15.

Manchester United have gagged former manager Jose Mourinho before he makes his first public appearances since being sacked by the club. The Portuguese coach is due to appear as a pundit for beIN SPORTS’ coverage of the Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Thursday and the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea two days later - but he will not be allowed to discuss the circumstances surrounding his departure from Old Trafford. (The Times)

Ole Gunnar Solskjr

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is happy to allow Mesut Ozil to leave the club in order to free up funds for two new signings. The 30-year-old German playmaker is currently the Gunners' highest-earning player on a £350,000-a-week contract. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will demand £100m if Eden Hazard tells the club he wants to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United players increasingly want caretaker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be given the manager's job permanently at the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in signing 21-year-old Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld from Club Brugge. (Daily Mail)

Everton are considering a move for Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias, who has a £25m buyout clause. (The Sun)

West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic will complete a £35m move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG before the end of the week. (The Sun)

La Liga outfit Sevilla have given up on signing Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, as they can't afford the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward, having had an offer worth £40m turned down. (Evening Standard)

Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Morata from Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is close to joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain for around £67m, earning £7m a year in wages. (AS)

Juventus and AC Milan will hold talks over Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain's desire to join Chelsea. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Milan from Juve. (Evening Standard)

Marseille want Nice striker Mario Balotelli but cannot agree a salary with the former Manchester City player. (L'Equipe)