Manchester United star to leave in bumper £128m deal, candidates to replace Emery named, and more

It was a dramatic weekend of Premier League action, with Manchester United conceding late to draw with Sheffield United, and Liverpool leaving it late to beat Crystal Palace. Manchester City got back to winning ways against Chelsea.

The Daily Mail report that Paul Pogba is pushing for a January move to Real Madrid, and suggest that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is now ready to let him leave.

Pogba is currently out with an injury, and has been heavily linked with a move to either Juventus or Real Madrid.

The fee quoted is said to be a whopping £128m, which the Norwegian would surely hope to re-invest in the team.

The Frenchman has only made five Premier League appearances this season due to a persistent foot injury.

The rest of today's headlines:

Max Allegri and former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta are being considered to replace under fire Arsenal boss Unai Emery. (Daily Mail)

Spurs are keen on Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen. (Football Insider)

West Ham United are understood to be keen on Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, with current boss Manuel Pellegrini under considerable pressure. (Mirror)

N’Golo Kante rejected the chance to join PSG to stay with Chelsea. (The Sun)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could leave Arsenal in the summer if new contracts can’t be agreed. (Daily Mirror)